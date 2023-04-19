Dora 'Alice" Sanchez 1940-2023 Dora "Alice" Sanchez, 82, of Cheyenne, died on April 15, 2023 in Loveland, Colorado. She was born on June 20, 1940 in Piedras Negras Coahuila, Mexico to Cipriano and Amelia Perez. She completed her Associates degree from Colorado State University where she met her husband Gil Sanchez of Cheyenne Wyoming. Alice and Gil were married in 1960 in Fort Collins, Colorado at Holy Family Catholic Church. Alice was secretary and administrative assistant for 25 years at Johnson Jr. High School, was an active with St. Joseph Church and will be deeply missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her husband Gil; daughter, Susan Hallock; and sons, Gil Sanchez, Jim Sanchez and Frank Sanchez; sister, Hilda Meastas; and brothers, Henry Perez, Cip Perez, and Danny Perez all of Fort Collins, CO and Jesse Perez of San Diego, California; and thirteen grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Cipirano and Amelia Perez; as well as her brothers, Frank Perez, Roy Perez and Louie Perez. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 5:30 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial in Olivet Cemetery to follow. Donations can be made to Alice's favorite charities: St. Joesph's Food Pantry and the St. Joseph's Women's Council.
To plant a tree in memory of Dora Sanchez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.