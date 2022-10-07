...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Sanchez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Phillip L. Sanchez 1965-2022 Phillip Sanchez, 57, of Cheyenne, passed at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 27,1965, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Gilfredo and Mary Sanchez. Phillip had a heart of gold, he loved his family and had an extra soft spot for his grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody in need and was a very hard working man who took pride in what he did. He was a concrete finisher for over 30 years. While growing up he was a golden gloves champion. He is survived by his children, Angello Erika) Sanchez, and Savanna (Genieva) Romero; his grandchildren, Jessenia Ingelby and Rhyan Sanchez; his siblings, Tita (Charlie) Garcia, Stella Trujillo, Joe (Diane) Sanchez, Paul Sanchez, and Alice (Brent) Grella; and plenty of nieces and nephews. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Gilfredo and Mary Sanchez; his siblings, Norbert Sanchez, Nora Starkey, and Johnny Sanchez; brother-in-law, Johnny Trujillo; and the love of his life, Kathy Atkinson. His viewing will be Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Wiedersphan-Radomsky Chapel. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 5:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
