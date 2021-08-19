1945-2021 William Dean Sanchez, Sr., 75, of Cheyenne died August 16. He was born on September 17, 1945 in Hanna, Wyoming. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

