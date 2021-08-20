William Dean Sanchez, Sr. 1945-2021 William Dean Sanchez, Sr., 75, of Cheyenne, died on August 16, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on September 17, 1945 in Cheyenne. Mr. Sanchez retired from the City of Cheyenne as a planning administrator. He loved fishing, family gatherings, partying, and telling stories. He is survived by his sons, William Sanchez, Jr. and Wayne Sanchez; daughter, Patricia Stanage (Michael); stepson, Alex Sanchez (Jen); stepdaughter, Josie Pacheco (Anthony); brothers, Ernesto Vialpando, and Joseph Sanchez (Shirley); sister, Dorthy Martinez; granddaughters, Arianna Sanchez and Amber Leyba; grandsons Chris Leymore (Anthony) and Diego Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Lawrence Abeyta , and Quincy and Katalaya Ganison; and various nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Mr. Sanchez was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Sanchez and Maggie Sanchez; sister, Ruth Elma Mascarenas; brothers, Eddie Vialpando and Don Sanchez;, grand niece, Nicole Moyte; and a sister, Mary Martinez. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
