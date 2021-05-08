Barry R. Sanders 1954-2021 Barry Reece Sanders was born in Oak Harbor, WA on June 22, 1954. He left this earth to the Kingdom of Heaven on April 26, 2021. Barry is survived by his mother Kathleen; sister Kitty (Anthony) Lucero; sister Tracey (Paul) Homburg; nieces Breana (Tyrell) Garton; and Sarah Campbell; nephews Daniel (Sydney) Lucero; & Paul Homburg IV; his roommate Dave; other family & friends. His Dad MD Frank Sanders; Grandparents; etc. preceded him in death. Barry attended schools in Cheyenne & served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Burlington Northern Railroad & retired with over 30 years in 2014. Barry enjoyed traveling; the outdoors; going to Colorado Rockies & Wyoming Cowboys/girls games. He supported the Cowboy Joe Club & PBS. In lieu of flowers, you can give a donation to: www.irondisordersinstitute.org; or AMVETS. Cremation has taken place. No service is planned at this time.
