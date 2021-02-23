Billie Rae Sanders 1947-2021 Billie Rae Sanders, 73, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Billie was born April 23, 1947 in Leesville, Louisiana, the only child of the late Bill and Sadie (Nichols) Elledge. She spent her childhood in Louisiana surrounded by many cousins and friends. In 1972, she married Gerald Sanders and they raised three children. She supported Gerald's plumbing and pumping businesses, while also living other opportunities as a homemaker, nurse assistant, cook and caretaker. Billie was rich with talent and had a deep passion for people. She shared her musical gift singing over the years at various events, touching many people with her beautiful voice. She graciously opened her door and shared her home and life with many friends and family along the way. Billie is survived by her husband, Gerald Sanders of Pine Bluffs, WY; three children, Steve Bollinger of Colorado Springs, CO, Christopher (Bethany) Sanders of Carpenter, WY, and Shannon (Jeff) Weller of Pine Bluffs, WY; and 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) DeLaro, Seth Bollinger, Steve Bollinger, Nick Bollinger, Brendan Bollinger, Morgan Sanders, Joseph Sanders, Taylor Sanders, Kaden Sanders, Jason Weller and Jessica Weller. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church with livestreaming available at www.schradercares.com. A private interment at the Cheyenne National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. The family welcomes donations to Pine Bluffs Emergency Medical Services as an expression of sympathy in her memory. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
