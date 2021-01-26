Celestino "Bob" Roberto Sandoval
1936-2021 Celestino "Bob" Roberto Sandoval, 84, of Cheyenne died January 25. Bob was born November 19, 1936 in Holman, New Mexico. Services and interment will be held at a later date. The date and time of services will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

