1936-2021 Celestino "Bob" Roberto Sandoval, 84, of Cheyenne died January 25. Bob was born November 19, 1936 in Holman, New Mexico. Services and interment will be held at a later date. The date and time of services will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Should you add Discovery Plus as a streaming service?
- Bouchard announces plan to run against Cheney in 2022 primary
- Company eyeing potential gold, copper mine near Curt Gowdy State Park
- Family first: Cheyenne-based rappers lean on each other, their community to grow
- After renovations, Cheyenne Aquatic Center set to open Monday
- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz plans Cheyenne visit in response to Cheney's impeachment vote
- City's growth prompts construction of $24 million school building
- BLM approves Wyoming pipeline project
- Gordon extends statewide mask mandate, eases gathering restrictions
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.