Mela D. Sandoval 1934-2022 Mela Sandoval, 88, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mela was born February 25, 1934, in Rainsville, New Mexico, a daughter of the late Manuel S. and Beatrice (Baca) Duran. Mela enjoyed caring for her home and was very dedicated to her Christian faith including teaching catechism. Her other interests included fishing, playing bingo and embroidery. Mela is survived by daughter, Bernadette Meza; sister, Dahlia (Gilbert) Romero; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and she touched the hearts of every one of her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Sandoval; siblings, Genevive Rivera, Eluid Duran, Maclovia Casias, Eleanor Martinez. Emma Buck, Isabel Lovato, Elvira Apodaca and Daniel Duran. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, August 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
