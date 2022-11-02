Pacomio "Packy" Sandoval 1933-2022 Pacomio "Packy" Sandoval, Jr., 88, of Cheyenne passed away November 1, 2022 at Cottonwood Creek Memory Care. He was born November 5, 1933, in Holman, New Mexico to Pacomio and Rumaldita Sandoval. He served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He married Genevieve Ortega on June 4, 1955, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He owned Plaza Barber shop where he was a barber. He later worked at the VA. Packy co-owned The House of Flowers and Bridal Shop with his wife, Jenny. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Genevieve Sandoval; daughters, Evelyn (David) Mansell and Terri Sandoval all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Brian Mansell of Cheyenne and Jennifer Titus of Casper; great-grandchildren, Ava, Maya, Lucas, and Simon; sisters, Rita (Danny) Ortega of Albuquerque and Nancy (Esteban) Rios of Cheyenne. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William Sandoval, Gloria Martinez, Celestino "Bob" Sandoval, Alex Sandoval, and baby Joseph Sandoval. A Vigil for the Deceased and Funeral Liturgy will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by interment in Olivet Cemetery. Donations in Packy's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Food Pantry and Cottonwood Creek Memory Care in Cheyenne. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Pacomio Sandoval as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.