Richard Sandoval 1936-2023 Richard Sandoval, 86, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on March 16, 2023. Richard was born in Mosquero, New Mexico, to Victoriano Sandoval and Elisa Montoya, he grew up with his brother Leo and sister Lita. He lost his mother at a young age and was raised by his grandparents Apolonia and Gregoria Montoya. He helped support his grandparents by working on the farm and taking odd jobs like racking billiards at the local pool hall where it sparked a passion for playing. For the next 78 years, he competed in leagues and tournaments throughout Wyoming and Colorado. He enlisted in the Army at 18 and was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he received training as an anti-ballistic missile operator and was stationed near Chicago with Battery D 79th AAA Anti-Aircraft Missile Battalion. During his time there, he and some friends walked on to an open tryout for the White Sox, where he was offered a minor league contract as a left-handed pitcher, which he turned down and returned to Cheyenne in 1957 to marry his sweetheart Manuelita Dominguez where they raised their family of six children. This includes Evon, Richard Victor, Steve, Gerald, Dan, and Michelle. Richard was a hard-working father who dedicated his life to multiple trades, including meat cutting, auto body, and later ended his career as a drywaller and painter. Richard is survived by his six children, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A visitation will be on Thursday, March 30, at 6 pm at Schrader's Funeral Home. The funeral will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, March 31, at 11 am, followed by a burial a Lakeview Cemetery and reception at Schrader's. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.
