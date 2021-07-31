Alejandro "Alex" Sandoval, Sr. 1944-2021 Alejandro "Alex" Sandoval, Sr., 77, of Cheyenne passed away July 26, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born January 15, 1944 in Holman, NM to Pacomio and Rumaldita Sandoval. He was an auto painter and a member of the Catholic Church. He is survived by his children, Alex Sandoval, Janette Vigil (Eddie Cisneros), Theresa (Michael) Benson, Adriana (Adolf) Castaneda and Alejandro Sandoval, Jr. (Heather) all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Alan, Alexa, Jaeden, Karylee, Roxanne, Gerard, Christell, Christopher, Maria, Janissa, Isaiah, Carlos, Angelo and Romman; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Pacomio "Packy" Sandoval, Nancy Rios, and Rita Ortega; and his significant other, June Herrera of Cheyenne. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Celestino "Bob", William Sandoval and Gloria Martinez. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
