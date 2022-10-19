Timothy E. Sandoval 1947-2022 Timothy "Eddie" Edward Sandoval, 75, passed away peacefully at home October 15, 2022. Timothy was born on February 25, 1947, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Agnes (Montoya) Sandoval and Timoteo Sandoval. He is a lifelong resident of Cheyenne where he met and married his wife, Theresa (Gallegos) Sandoval. He is preceded in death by his parents Agnes and Timoteo Sandoval; Sisters Theresa (Charles) Armstrong, Helen (Harl) Doty, and brother Samuel Sandoval. Timothy is survived by his wife Theresa Sandoval, his sons Timoteo Sandoval and Rueben (Daffney) Sandoval; sisters Irene Llamas and Cleo Mason; brothers Gilbert (Laura) Sandoval, Steven Sandoval, Louie Sandoval, and Jose (Carmen) Sandoval; Granddaughters Olivia and Lucia Sandoval. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 603 House Avenue, Cheyenne WY 82001. A Graveside Service will follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery, 8611 Hildreth Rd. Cheyenne, WY 82009, at 2:00PM. Relatives and friends may share condolences online at www.schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Food Pantry and to Davis Hospice Center.
...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430... 431...432...433...436 AND 437... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429 through 433. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
