Timothy E. Sandoval

 

Timothy E. Sandoval 1947-2022 Timothy "Eddie" Edward Sandoval, 75, passed away peacefully at home October 15, 2022. Timothy was born on February 25, 1947, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Agnes (Montoya) Sandoval and Timoteo Sandoval. He is a lifelong resident of Cheyenne where he met and married his wife, Theresa (Gallegos) Sandoval. He is preceded in death by his parents Agnes and Timoteo Sandoval; Sisters Theresa (Charles) Armstrong, Helen (Harl) Doty, and brother Samuel Sandoval. Timothy is survived by his wife Theresa Sandoval, his sons Timoteo Sandoval and Rueben (Daffney) Sandoval; sisters Irene Llamas and Cleo Mason; brothers Gilbert (Laura) Sandoval, Steven Sandoval, Louie Sandoval, and Jose (Carmen) Sandoval; Granddaughters Olivia and Lucia Sandoval. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 603 House Avenue, Cheyenne WY 82001. A Graveside Service will follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery, 8611 Hildreth Rd. Cheyenne, WY 82009, at 2:00PM. Relatives and friends may share condolences online at www.schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Food Pantry and to Davis Hospice Center.

