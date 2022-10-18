...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429...
430...431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430...431...432 AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...432 AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. a
Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch
is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 436. Fire weather zone 437.
Fire weather zone 430. Fire weather zone 431. Fire weather
zone 432. Fire weather zone 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger
west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely
Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...14 to 16 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent
expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Sandoval as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1947-2022 Timothy E. Sandoval, 75, of Cheyenne, WY died October 15. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cheyenne with a Graveside Service to follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery at 2:00PM. Relatives and friends may share condolences online at www.schradercares.com
