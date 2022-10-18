Timothy E. Sandoval

 

1947-2022 Timothy E. Sandoval, 75, of Cheyenne, WY died October 15. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cheyenne with a Graveside Service to follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery at 2:00PM. Relatives and friends may share condolences online at www.schradercares.com

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Sandoval as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

