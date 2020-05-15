Sandra Cline

Sandra “Sandy” J. Cline, 72, of Cheyenne passed away May 12 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center due to COPD complications.
She was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Laramie to Howard and Thyra Smith.
Sandy attended schools in Laramie and graduated from Laramie High School in 1966.
Sandy worked various waitress and bartending jobs in Cheyenne and Laramie.
Sandy was a member of American Legion Post 6, AmVets Post 10 and VFW Post 1881, where she was also a proud volunteer.
Sandy is survived by her brother, Alan (Karen) Smith; three children, Christopher (Renae) Mitchell, Jason Mitchell and Shannon (Ike) Williams; and three grandsons, Nicholas (Jessie) Salter, Jacob (Heather) Salter and Aaron (Amanda) Leichtweis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Larry Cline.
Cremation has taken place at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
The family will have a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date.
This is a paid obituary.