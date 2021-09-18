...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Charles "William" Sangrey 1985-2021 Charles "William" Sangrey, 36, of Cheyenne passed away on September 15th 2021 at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. William was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on November 15th 1985 to Charlene and Charles Sangrey. William graduated from East High School in Cheyenne and soon after, graduated as a pharmacy technician He was very passionate about his career until he had to stop working at a young age due to medical complications. This did not stop William from enjoying other things he loved including music and movies. William also enjoyed WWE wrestling and gaming online. He was so full of energy growing up. He was always on the go and loved picking on family. William is survived by his wife Victoria Sangrey of Cheyenne, Wyoming. His daughter Mckenzie Sangrey of Cheyenne, Wyoming, his father Charles Sangrey ll of Cheyenne, Wyoming, his grandmother Helen Braezeale of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. William is preceded in death by his mother Charlene Sangrey of Cheyenne; His grandfather Orville Braezeale of Cheyenne; and His grandfather Charles W. Sangrey Sr. of Milford. William will be always remembered as a loving husband, father and son. Services will be held at Son Rise Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, October 2nd at 1 pm. Cremation will take place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.schradercares.com
