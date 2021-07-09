1940-2021 Lorraine M. Saur, 80, of Cheyenne died January 12. Services are on Saturday July 10th at 10 A.M. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes 1900 E. 19th St. Cheyenne Wy.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER BOX BUTTE DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING NIOBRARA IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
