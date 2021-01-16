Lorraine M. (Kuehn) Saur 1940-2021 Lorraine M. Saur, 80, of Cheyenne went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2021. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Lorraine was born on June 24, 1940 in Glendive, MT to Emmanuel and Rose Kuehn. She married her childhood sweetheart, Daniel L. Saur December 30, 1960. Dan and Lorraine proudly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last month. Lorraine had a career as a dental assistant prior to becoming a homemaker, and finally retiring from Safeway in 1995. Lorraine loved spending time with her family, cherished her involvement at Meadowbrooke Church, and was a passionate Denver Broncos fan. She is survived by her husband, Dan Saur; children, Sheila Springstead, Scott (Carrie) Saur, Sharlene Hudson, Sam (Julie) Saur, Stacy (Brett) Landon, sister, Lois Ferebee, brother Jim Kuehn, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. We will host a Celebration of Life later this year.
