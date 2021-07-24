Scott Saur
1962-2021 Scott Saur, 58, of Cheyenne died July 16. At his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 5, 1962, in Cody, WY. Cremation has taken place. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

