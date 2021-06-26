Rennee M. Sawicki 1970-2021 Rennee Marie Sawicki, 50, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away June 23, 2021 surrounded by family. Rennee was born August 19, 1970 in Cheyenne to Patrick and Candace Maloney. She married her husband, Richard H. Sawicki, in Cheyenne and have been married for 29 years. Rennee was a loving daughter, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother. Rennee brought out the best in everyone she came in contact with, making them a better person. Her smile would tell you she was a warm-hearted, caring person who would go out of her way to help anyone. Rennee's favorite hobby was playing with, spoiling, and loving her grandchildren. Rennee will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Renne is survived by her husband, Richard Sawicki; daughter, Sabrina (Josh) Thurin; parents,Patrick and Cancace; sister, Pattina Maloney; brother, Cameron Maloney; and grandchildren, Joseph Poepping, and Anna Marie Thurin. Renne was preceded in death by her grandson, Kenneth Ray. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
