Loretta Pauline Sawyer 1937-2022 Loretta Pauline Sawyer, 85, of Cheyenne passed away December 1, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born August 21, 1937 in Clement Township, Illinois to John and Lyndel Short. She married Terrence Sawyer on November 9, 1957 in Salem, Illinois. She was a insurance agent and a member of Free Will Baptist Church, Red Hats Society and Cheyenne Historical Genealogy Association. She is survived by her husband Terrence Sawyer of Cheyenne; children, Tom Sawyer of Cheyenne and Becky (Digger) Manning of Oakley, Kansas; grandchildren, Nathan, Rachel, Sammy and Cristal; great-grandchildren, Nate, Alyssa, Adan, Angel, Erik, Alexander, Harrison, and Everleigh; sisters, Arlene Sensel and Willene Troy. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
