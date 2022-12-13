Loretta Pauline Sawyer

 

1937-2022 Loretta Pauline Sawyer, 85, of Cheyenne died December 1. She was born August 21, 1937. Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Services Thursday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. For full obituary and offer condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com.

