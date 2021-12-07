...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Sawyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Michael Paul Sawyer 1977-2021 Michael Paul Sawyer of Murray, Utah, unexpectedly passed away at home related to natural causes. Michael was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Stan Sawyer and Paula Rozzi. He graduated from East High School and worked as a floor mechanic with his dad. He moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming and married Jennifer with whom he shared the joy of fatherhood with her 3 children. He loved his family and enjoyed working as an Oil Rigger, until he was injured. He was going to school to be a counselor/social worker, as he enjoyed helping others. Michael married Kristi and loved her kids. He was a family person and was looking farward to moving to Colorado to be closer to his brothers and sister. Michael is survived by his mom & stepdad Paula & Charles Rozzi, dad & stepmom Stan & Patsi Sawyer, sisters Stephanie McIntyre & Madison Davis, brothers Andrew Sawyer & Christopher Rozzi, grandfather Jack Sawyer, niece Raylee McIntyre, nephew Alijah Carabajal and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and extended family. Michael was preceded in death by his Grand Parents Ina Mae & Charles Angle, Ann Sawyer, Richard Kasowski, Brother Charles Sawyer, Aunt Donna Maximenko, Cousin Torrie Bobo and previous wife Jennifer Sawyer. We thank you for your love and support. A celebration of life service will be held at Lighthouse Bap[tist Church, 810 S. College Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Saturday December 11 at 1:00PM.
