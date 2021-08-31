Elouise Schacher
Elouise (Hickman) Schacher 1925-2021 Elouise Schacher died August 30, 2021 at the age of 95 years old, in Pine Bluffs, WY. She was born December 30, 1925 in Bushnell, NE. to Earl & Josephine Hickman. Her siblings included Ruth, Marvin, Ellis, Mildred, Betty, Joan, & Earl. Elouise graduated President and Salutatorian of her class of 1943 at Bushnell High School. She married Marvin Schacher July 28, 1949. After graduation, Elouise worked at Kimball County Bank as a Teller and then began a career in many Catholic Church endeavors, including from 1963-1988 Counsel of Catholic Women with her duties consisting of CCW President, Treasurer, and International Affairs Chairman, all while raising her 5 children. She coped with tragic loss of 2 of her sons, John & Dennis. Elouise represented all that is the very best of Catholic Womanhood. Elouise & Marvin enjoyed their later years at home with grandkids, great grandkids, family & friends. She is survived by her children, Karen Fornstrom (Steve) of Pine Bluffs, Jeff Schacher (Judy) of Aurora, CO,and Geri Ann Clements (Deland) of McAllen, TX; grandchildren, Zach Fornstrom (Shianne), Clint Fornstrom (Jessica), Cade Schacher (Mary), and Shelby Schacher; greatgrandchildren, Jaiden Fornstrom, Jesse Fornstrom and Johnna Fornstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband Marvin Schacher, and two sons, John E. Schacher and Dennis A. Schacher. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, 6:00 p.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, September 3, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs with burial to follow in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

