...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Elouise (Hickman) Schacher 1925-2021 Elouise Schacher died August 30, 2021 at the age of 95 years old, in Pine Bluffs, WY. She was born December 30, 1925 in Bushnell, NE. to Earl & Josephine Hickman. Her siblings included Ruth, Marvin, Ellis, Mildred, Betty, Joan, & Earl. Elouise graduated President and Salutatorian of her class of 1943 at Bushnell High School. She married Marvin Schacher July 28, 1949. After graduation, Elouise worked at Kimball County Bank as a Teller and then began a career in many Catholic Church endeavors, including from 1963-1988 Counsel of Catholic Women with her duties consisting of CCW President, Treasurer, and International Affairs Chairman, all while raising her 5 children. She coped with tragic loss of 2 of her sons, John & Dennis. Elouise represented all that is the very best of Catholic Womanhood. Elouise & Marvin enjoyed their later years at home with grandkids, great grandkids, family & friends. She is survived by her children, Karen Fornstrom (Steve) of Pine Bluffs, Jeff Schacher (Judy) of Aurora, CO,and Geri Ann Clements (Deland) of McAllen, TX; grandchildren, Zach Fornstrom (Shianne), Clint Fornstrom (Jessica), Cade Schacher (Mary), and Shelby Schacher; greatgrandchildren, Jaiden Fornstrom, Jesse Fornstrom and Johnna Fornstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband Marvin Schacher, and two sons, John E. Schacher and Dennis A. Schacher. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, 6:00 p.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, September 3, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs with burial to follow in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elouise Schacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.