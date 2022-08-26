Beth Schadel 1935-2022 Our beloved mom, oma and friend, Beth Schadel, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Aug 21, 2022. She was born to William and Edith Rothell in November 1935 in Westover, Texas. The family later moved to Dallas where she fell in love with city life as it was back then with street cars, baseball games and later modeling for Neiman Marcus. She spent a semester at the University of Texas before she trained as a flight attendant with Continental Airlines. In 1955, Beth met her future husband, Hal Schadel, a pilot. Beth and Hal married in 1956 and for 21 years followed Hal's Air Force career through several nation-wide assignments. The family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1970 where, while raising the family, Beth finished her teaching degree, taught kindergarten and pre-kindergarten at Trinity Lutheran School and then at Our Savior Lutheran School. She loved the churches she attended and always attracted people who became part of our extended family. She loved teaching and believed education was key to success. She also loved to travel and see new places. She enjoyed reading, especially cookbooks, and she was herself a wonderful cook. She loved gardening, especially her roses which the deer loved. Her friends have described her as warm and loving but also sweet and sassy. She will be very missed. Beth is survived by her children, Janis, Curt, Susan, Carl, Gregory, and Michael; grandchildren, Brandon (Elizabeth), Samantha (Josh), Elise (Koda), Elizabeth, Tom and Adrienne, Jeremy (Amber), and Sean; great-grandchildren, Jada, Jaxson, Jayson, Jaxon and Emy; brother, Harvey and Rhonda Rothell, Lane, Chloe and Cameron from Texas, long-time friend, Pete Roe; and many, many friends and nieces and nephews. Beth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hal; and brother, Jim. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park,10701 Yellowstone Rd. Cheyenne WY 82009. A combined reception for Mary "Beth" Schadel and Celia Schadel will immediately follow the graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 220 West 22nd St, Cheyenne WY 82001. A celebration of life for Celia Schadel will immediately follow the combined reception at the First Presbyterian Church at 4:00 p.m. Livestream is available by going to firstpresbcheyenne.org and navigating to the YouTube link. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, or any charitable cause you deem worthy. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
