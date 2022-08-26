Celia Schadel 1960-2022 Our beloved Celia went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 after enduring a long struggle with health complications. She was surrounded by her devoted husband, loving sister, and Davis Hospice nurses during transition. Celia (Cleveland) Schadel was born and raised in San Jose, California until age 16 when her family moved to wonderful Wyoming. Celia excelled in high school. She joined the FBLA club, as well as started her career at the Laramie County Clerk of District Court. Her organizational skills and talents eventually promoted her to office manager where she graciously served for 28 1/2 years. Her job duties called her to serve on special projects including a statewide computer system and project manager for countless other vital tasks. Celia exemplified a true code of ethics. She possessed profound integrity, honesty, and team-oriented spirit. Her memory was as strong and could match that of an elephant, which benefited all who knew her. Celia's faith was steeped in her membership of First Presbyterian Church. She joyfully served on a few Deacon committees. Celia was joined in marriage to Carl William Schadel on July 27, 1985, and they lived their lives together in Cheyenne. As a couple, they enjoyed family, traveling, dancing, and outdoor adventures. She will be very missed. Her last breath on earth was her first breath in Heaven. Celia is survived by husband, Carl Schadel; brother, Noel(Song Nyo); sister, Colette; brother, Chad; nephew, Van; nieces, Jade and Hunter; in-laws, Janis, Curt, Susan, Gregory and Michael; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. A combined reception will be held for Celia Schadel and Mary "Beth" Schadel (mother-in-law) on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 220 West 22nd Street, Cheyenne WY 82001. A celebration of life service for Celia Schadel will immediately follow the reception at 4:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church. Livestream is available by going to firstpresbcheyenne.org and navigating to the YouTube link. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Presbyterian Church, Davis Hospice Center, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, or Daystar Television Network (Partner Processing, PO Box 610546, Dallas TX 75261-0546). Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.