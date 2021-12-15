Ruth J Schaich

 

Ruth J (Parsons) Schaich 1934-2021 Ruth Janet Parsons Schaich, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed on December 7, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH to her parents Lawrence Parsons and Mildred Wagner. Ruth was a lifetime member of the VFWA/MOCA, retired from U.S. Civil Service as a Budget Officer, and belonged to the Cheyenne Genealogy Society. Her joy was spending time at her beloved cabin watching the wildlife. She enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, quilting, genealogy, volunteering thousands of hours serving Veterans at the local VA, and spending time with her family. She survived by her five children, Allen Schaich, Lawarence Schaich, Holly Hopwood (Calvin Hopwood), Tamara Connor (Glenn Connor), and Daniel Schaich all of Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Nola Schaich, Steven Schaich, Laurie Soto, Dennis Hopwood, Jennifer Fairbanks, Meghan Connor, Logan Connor, Katlan Schaich, and Lane Schaich; one nephew, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Gilbert Schaich; sister, Blanche Jacobson; and her parents, Lawrence Parsons, and Mildred Wagner. Interment services are planned for Spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Cancer Society.

