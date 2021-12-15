...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Ruth J (Parsons) Schaich 1934-2021 Ruth Janet Parsons Schaich, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed on December 7, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH to her parents Lawrence Parsons and Mildred Wagner. Ruth was a lifetime member of the VFWA/MOCA, retired from U.S. Civil Service as a Budget Officer, and belonged to the Cheyenne Genealogy Society. Her joy was spending time at her beloved cabin watching the wildlife. She enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, quilting, genealogy, volunteering thousands of hours serving Veterans at the local VA, and spending time with her family. She survived by her five children, Allen Schaich, Lawarence Schaich, Holly Hopwood (Calvin Hopwood), Tamara Connor (Glenn Connor), and Daniel Schaich all of Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Nola Schaich, Steven Schaich, Laurie Soto, Dennis Hopwood, Jennifer Fairbanks, Meghan Connor, Logan Connor, Katlan Schaich, and Lane Schaich; one nephew, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Gilbert Schaich; sister, Blanche Jacobson; and her parents, Lawrence Parsons, and Mildred Wagner. Interment services are planned for Spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Cancer Society.