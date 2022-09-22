Robert Allen Schaneman 1935-2022 Robert Allen Schaneman passed away at home on September 15, 2022. Bob was born November 27, 1935, son of Martin Schaneman and Katheryn (Rifschnyder) Schaneman. He was a first generation American. His German parents immigrated from Russia. Bob lived and worked on the family farm west of Torrington Wyoming until 1955. A graduate of Torrington High School in 1953, he enjoyed sports and participated in football and basketball. He later earned an Associate Degree from Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he was a long-time resident. He joined the Army National Guard in 1953. In 1958 Bob and Nancy Arnett were married in Torrington, Wyoming. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary August 24th. He was a loving husband and father to his two sons Boyd and Rick. He was also a doting grandfather to Amanda, Josh and Tyler. Bob worked at Camp Guernsey for the National Guard from 1955 to 1958. He then transferred to State Headquarters in Cheyenne, where he worked in various supply, accounting and contracting areas. During his military career he served in the 960th Ordinance Company, the Selective Service System, and the General Staff. After graduating from numerous military schools, including Command and General Staff College, Bob retired in 1988 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received The Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Selected Reserve Forces Medal, Humanitarian Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal. Following retirement from the military, Bob worked as a realtor for The Real Estate Group and Capital Properties in Cheyenne from 1989-1995. A lifelong Wyoming Cowboys and avid Denver Broncos fan, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, dancing, physical fitness and reading. He loved time spent with his grandchildren and the many trips that they took to the Black Hills. Living the dual home snowbird life style between Cheyenne, WY and Sun City, AZ for many years, they decided in December 2014 to make Sun City West their permanent residence. He was an active member in many organizations including the Airport Golf Club, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, American Legion, Frontier Days Committees, Wyoming Retired Officer Assn., Quarterback Club, Cowboy Joe Club and F. E. Warren Officers Club. Bob is survived by his wife Nancy of Sun City West, sons, Boyd David and daughter-in-law Tori of Granbury TX, Rick Allen of Fresno, CA. Grandchildren Amanda Schaneman of Granbury, TX, Josh Schaneman of Phoenix, AZ and Tyler Schaneman of Fresno, CA. Brother, Richard Schaneman and sisters Elsie Hopp and Lorraine Eisenbarth of Torrington, Wyoming. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Katheryn and Martin Schaneman, five sisters; Betty Morghiem, Lilly Baker, Martha Schwindt, Marie Riggs and Clara Miller. Two brothers Martin Schaneman Jr. and Alex Schaneman all from Torrington. Daughter-in-law Katy Schaneman from Fresno CA. Services will be held at the Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel 13738 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375 on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm Cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Congregational Church of Sun City, 188401 99th Ave, Sun City West, AZ 85375-1650, Phone (623) 977-4241
