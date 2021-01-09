Dr. Marian Jane Scheer

 

1938-2020 Dr. Marian Jane Scheer, 82, of Windsor, CO died December 7. An online tribute will occur at 2 pm (MT) on January 12, 2021, here: https://player.streammonkey.com/5f01fc22000e3 Visit : bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read Marian's full obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Scheer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
