Dr. Stanley Martin Scheer

 

1943-2020 Dr. Stanley Martin Scheer, 77, of Windsor, CO died December 13. An online tribute will occur at 2 pm (MT) on January 12, 2021, here: https://player.streammonkey.com/5f01fc22000e3 Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read Stanley's full obituary.

