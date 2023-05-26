Alice Marie Schneider

 

1934-2023 Alice Marie Schneider, 89, of Cheyenne died May 23. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Greeley, Nebraska. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

