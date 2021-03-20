John F. Schneidmiller 1945-2021 John F. Schneidmiller was born on January 2, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Sam and Helen Schneidmiller. He grew up and went to school in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne Central High School with the class of 1963. After high school he joined the National Guard and retired after serving 22 years. John was married on July 1, 1967, in Cheyenne to Cheryl Keil and they made their home Cheyenne where John worked in the Game and Fish Office. In 1971, John and Cheryl moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, where he became the Game Warden. He stayed in Buffalo for twenty-five years and was then transferred to Gillette, Wyoming, for the last ten years. He retired in 2005 and moved back to Buffalo where he and Cheryl lived until his death. John liked to hunt, fish and camp in the Big Horns. He loved to tie fishing flies and sold them to numerous stores. He bowled in many National Bowling Tournaments every year. He was a member of the Buffalo Masonic Lodge for many years and was also in the Kalif Shrine and Scottish Rite. He and Cheryl enjoyed traveling and gardening. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Schneidmiller of Buffalo; one daughter Mindy Freese and her husband Gordon of Casper; one son Sean Schneidmiller of Cheyenne; two grandchildren Austin and Kylie Freese of Casper; one cousin John Nichols of Tucson, Arizona and one nephew Jason Schneidmiller of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Sam Schneidmiller. Funeral services were held in Buffalo on Friday, March 5th. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Donations in John's memory may be made to Buffalo EMS in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
