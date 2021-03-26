Kenneth Grant Schoene 1932-2021 Kenneth Grant Schoene, 88 of Cheyenne, WY passed away March 24, 2021. Born to Elmer and Letha Schoene in Burns, WY August 2, 1932, he graduated from Egbert HS in 1950, marrying Lois Whited on September 22, 1957. He served in the Army from 1953-1955 in Salzburg, Austria with the 640th field maintenance company. In 1991 they had a reunion in California, with many more extending east and west coasts until 2010. Kenneth was employed by Wortham Machine Company (Caterpillar) from 1955-1969, which changed to Wyoming Machinery Company, retiring after 25 years. He loved his grandchildren and watching them participate in baseball, swimming, music and singing concerts, and other school functions, enjoyed travels to Switzerland, Canada, and throughout the United States, and a proud member of the American Legion for 30 years. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Lois Schoene, sons; Walter (Anna) and Gary (Lori) Schoene, 5 grandchildren; Megan, Hunter, Skylar (Jazzy), Ryann, and Grant, 4 great-grandchildren: Hailee, Justine, Wayne, Evelyn, and a twin brother Keith (Jeannie) Schoene of Burns. Preceded in death are his parents, and sisters; Virginia Schoene and Ruth Schroll. Visitation is Saturday from 9am to 4pm with services Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel at 10am. Burial at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Service information
9:00AM-4:00PM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
10:00AM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001