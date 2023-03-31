...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In
Wyoming, East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Charlie Schroeder 1940-2023 Charles H. Schroeder (Charlie) passed away at his home in Cheyenne on 3/28/2023. Charlie was born on December 19, 1940, in Scottsbluff Nebraska to Herb and Gladys Schroeder. He attended school in Cheyenne and was in the last graduating class of Cheyenne High in 1959. Shortly after, he served time in the USMC. Charlie worked for WYDOT prior to joining the UPRR where he worked as a Fireman/Engineer for 38 years, and built many lasting relationships with his cohorts. Charlie enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, watching sports on his TV at the kitchen table, and spending time with his family and many friends. He had a love for Wyoming history and an obsession for Tom Horn. He loved the mountains and spent many days at his cabin in Fox Park, which he built with the slave labor of his wife and children. "Goodtime Charlie" always had a good time whatever he was doing. He was known to enjoy a beer (perhaps 2?) or a "splash" of Canadian Whiskey. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan; children Julie (Marc) Tipsword, Steve (Peggy) Schroeder, and Pam (Jon) Saputo; grandchildren Tanner Tipsword, Beau (Annie) Schroeder, Kallie (OC) Cabrera, Krista Schroeder, Katelyn (Chad) Morris, Joe (Kayla) Smith, Tyson Smith, and Kyle (Brianna) Smith, and 7 GREAT grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and ashes will be spread at Somber Hill (God willing and the wind don't blow). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donation be made to the Cheyenne American Legion Post #6.