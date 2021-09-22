Dennis Lee Schroeder 1948-2021 Dennis Lee Schroeder, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021. Dennis was born on December 8, 1948 in Clinton, Iowa to Wilbert "Gus" and Lois (Steinke) Schroeder. One of his favorite childhood hobbies was playing baseball. After graduating from high school, Dennis enlisted in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970. He served as an E-5. After returning home, Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis McAndrews, on November 14, 1970. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled at the University of Iowa in Iowa City where he received his Bachelor of Business degree. A few years after starting their family, Dennis and Phyllis moved to Cheyenne where he was offered a management position at the Home Ranch Motel. Following this job, he worked as a financial aid director at Laramie County Community College and at H&R Block. He always said his colleagues and students were the best parts of his job. He created lifelong friends with a number of co-workers. Dennis was also an active member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he served on the finance committee and as a Eucharistic minister. Dennis cherished his time with his family. He loved attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events as he was one of their biggest fans. Dennis created a special bond with his grandchildren and in return they idealized him. Other favorite pastimes included watching the Andy Griffith show and Westerns, playing games like Bridge and spending time with his family. His love for Christmas was no secret. Each year, the Schroeder home gleamed with the holiday spirit thanks to Dennis and his decorations. Characterized as a kind man by anyone who knew him, Dennis never sweated the small stuff and always had a smile on his face. Dennis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis; son, Michael (Christina) Schroeder of Beatrice, NE; son, Trent (Brandy) Schroeder of Snohomish, WA; and daughter, Amanda (Craig) Morgan of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Joshua, Jasmin, Kiley, Lilyanna, Grayson, Matthew and Aspyn; siblings, Randy (Anna) Schroeder, James (Sally) Schroeder, Susan Zeller and Alan (Kelly) Schroeder; sister-in-law, Marie Trinidad; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Duane; and brothers-in-law, Dana Zeller and Reuben Trinidad. A Funeral Liturgy in honor of Dennis will be celebrated on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave., Cheyenne. A memorial will be established by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com
