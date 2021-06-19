John Schroll 1953-2020 John Schroll, 66, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away April 2, 2020, after his courageous journey with cancer came to an end. He was born June 25, 1953, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to William and Howardine Schroll. He loved Wyoming and always considered it home. He was inspired by the beauty of the Wyoming outdoors. He married his high school sweetheart, Kitten Mann. The love they had for one another was one of a kind. They were soul mates and cherished every moment they had together. Their marriage was a partnership, full of mutual love and respect. Together they had three wonderful children and three beautiful grandchildren. Being a papa was the highlight of his life. In 1974, John founded Schroll Cabinets. The company was his heart and soul. He was a craftsman. He took great pride in the quality of his products. John valued his employees and treated them as family. He had an innate quality of finding the good in everyone. The longevity of his employees speaks true to this. His ability to visualize and execute were imperative to his success. He was self-motivated, kind and generous. Perhaps humility was one of John's greatest qualities. The legacy he created will forever be remembered. Above all, John cherished family. His family was the center of his world. He was always planning family vacations, adventures and outings. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, backpacking and travelling. The quality time he was able to spend with others was forever more important than the activity. John leaves behind his loving family: wife, Kitten; his daughters, Elizabeth (Derek) Pollnow of Cheyenne and Laura (Kipp) Raines of Golden, CO; son, Tyler Schroll of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Lukka and Ellynore Pollnow and Kaiden Raines; sisters, Barby Barworth and Linda Heesch; and sister-in-law, Jan Nelson-Schroll. He is also survived by a large extended family who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, June 25th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with a reception to follow at Little America at 2:30 p.m. A private interment will be held at Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's School. We ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
