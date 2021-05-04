Dale R. Schutte 1948-2021 Dale R. Schutte, 72, of Chicopee, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021 with his loving family by his side. Born in Corning, CA, son of the late Leroy and Nola (Hunnel) Schutte, he was a United States Navy Veteran proudly serving on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. Dale was a longtime Chicopee resident and worked for many years as a firefighter for Westover AFB from where he retired in 1999. Upon retirement, he enjoyed working at Uncle Bob's General Store and volunteering as a poll worker in Ludlow during the elections. In his spare time, he loved woodworking, wittling, leather work, and was co-owner of Patti's Antiques and Treasures in Indian Orchard and famous Antiques in Brimfield alongside his wife Patti. Dale was the beloved husband of the late Patricia "Patti" (Militello) Schutte, who predeceased him in 2011; a loving father to Richard "Rich" Schutte, Kim Collins and husband Mike, and the late Billy Schutte; a dear brother to Billy Schutte and Lois, Nyla Shutte-Goody and Mike, Betty Schutte-Walters and Alvin, Mary Alice Schutte-Myers and Frank, and Watler Lamar and Tara; a cherished grandfather to Aidan and Maddock Collins, Kylie and McKayla Schutte, as well as Sara and Joe Graham, whom he and Patti raised as their own; and also leaves many loving extended family members and dear friends. Funeral services were held at Ludlow Funeral Home in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society (dakinhumane.org) , Ludlow Fire Dept. Social Club PO Box 382 Ludlow, Ma. 01056 or Federal Firefighters Benevolent Association, 100 Jenkins Street, Chicopee, MA 01022. For additional information, please visit www.ludlowfuneralhome.com