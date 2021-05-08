Rose Marie Schwank 1949-2021 Rose Marie Schwank, 72, of Cheyenne, WY, died on April 26, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on February 21, 1949 in Dickinson, North Dakota. Rose worked for the State of Wyoming as a Port Entry Officer for many years, then at Hobby Lobby, where all saw her creative talents, and for the last several years at Cowboy Dodge. Rose was always up for an adventure, whether it was a road trip with some of her dear friends to a hot air balloon ride. She especially loved sightseeing trips on train cars pulled by antique steam locomotives. She always had plans to travel and see new locations both in the US and abroad and was especially drawn to sites of ancient history. She loved the Black Hills, SD and the Indian history. She was a member of the Vista Palomar Riders in hometown of Vista, CA and continued her close friendships with many of the members after her move to Cheyenne. Rose was an accomplished horse woman and competed in gymkhana events with Saddle Tramps and also mentored deaf competitors. She was also a member of the Foxy Trotters Equestrian group. From grade school until a few years ago, you could always find several horses including a miniature in her paddock next to her home. Rose herself was a fine artist and painted beautiful horses, people, etc., on rabbit skins and canvas. You could always count on Rose to have a dog or two and cats along with her friends, they were her true joy in life. Rose is survived by a brother, Jon Schwank (Lynn) of Vista, CA; brother-in-law, Larry Hosteter of Cheyenne; and multitudes of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Hosteter; and parents, William and Gertrude Schwank. Cremation has taken place and her urn will be buried in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell, South Dakota.
