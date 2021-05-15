Paul Charles Schwieger 1938-2021 Paul Schwieger, 82, of Cheyenne, passed away May 11, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center. He was born on August 28, 1938, the only child of Carl and Irma Schwieger. On January 10, 1957 Paul married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Mueller. The moved to Ames, Iowa where he worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber at night and attended college in the day. To supplement income, he bought green broke horses from the Sale Barn for resale after 30 days of "schooling". Cheyenne became home in 1960. Paul began his 32-year career with the State of Wyoming. At the Highway Department he surveyed much of I-80 and I-25. During his free time, he studied and passed the Professional Engineers Licensing Exam. Then came years at the Recreation Commission where renovations of Register Cliff, The Oregon Trail Ruts, and South Pass City were a few of his projects. Paul moved to DEQ Water Quality Division to design and upgrade wastewater treatment systems. This led to his position as Deputy State Engineer where he administered water rights and projects within the State and advocated several times in Washington, D.C. for Wyoming's water laws. Paul finished with the Department of Economic Planning and Development. Governor's tours, working with the Tribal Councils of the Wind River Reservation and developing many economic opportunities of the late 80's were his tasks. Paul's final engineering project was the State's liaison of the expansion of Buffalo Bill Dam. 1992 Paul retired, bought a tree spade and ended up with the successful business of P&B Tree Farm. His agricultural interests expanded with the purchase of a farm at Albin which he developed with Centerpivot irrigation to raise hay. Paul knew every backroad, mountain range, drainage flow, desert, mine, Ghost Town, and Fort across the State of Wyoming. He loved Her people and Her vast and varied geography. He was a Wyoming Cowboy. In his own words, "It was a great ride". Paul was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Cheyenne Polo Club, Multiple Water Boards & Commissions, CFD Rodeo Committee, CFD Heels', and The Wrinkle Room Coffee Crew. He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Romsa (Mike); grandsons, Lukas Romsa and Levi Romsa (Madison); and a great granddaughter, Lily Romsa. Paul was preceded in death by his wife and his son, David. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the CFD Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Avenue. Memorials may be made to the Comea Shelter or Davis Hospice Center. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
