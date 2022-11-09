Walter L. "Pete" Schwindt 1930-2022 Walter Louis "Pete" Schwindt gained his wings on November 8, 2022. Walter Schwindt was born September 1, 1930 in Berthoud, Colorado to Christina and Louis Schwindt. Walter's father was killed in a car accident when Walter was only two years old. Walter and his mother moved in with her parents so they could help her with Walter while she worked. Walter's grandparents only spoke German in the house and every evening after dinner the family gathered around the dining room table to read the Bible. Walter's grandparents were a huge influence in his life. Eventually his mother remarried Conrad Ashenbrenner and the family moved to Cheyenne when Walter was 9 years old. Walter had two half-sisters, Shirley, and Rose Marie Ashenbrenner. Walter graduated from Cheyenne High School. Walter had a passion for cars, engines, and racing. Walter was always buying cars, fixing them up and selling them and doing it again. His daughter Julie laughed because Walter couldn't tell her what he had for lunch, but he could remember every car he had, what size engine, what he bought and sold it for. Walter had two life-long friends Elmer Balcaen and John Price. They both had an interest in cars like Walt. Walter raced stock cars in Fort Collins because at the time there was no track in Cheyenne. He, Elmer, John and others were the original founders of The Wyoming Auto Racing Club in Cheyenne and were responsible for getting a track in Cheyenne. Walter was recognized this past summer with two certificates, one for "Lifetime Achievement" and the other in the "Hall of Fame" by the Wyoming Auto Racing Club. Walter worked for Harris Furniture on 17th street. He met the "love of his life", Edna Grunden, as she worked in the office at Harris Furniture. The two began dating, their first date was a movie and then to the "Owl Inn" to get a coke and meet up with friends. Walt and Edna were married on February 18, 1951. Two months after they were married Walter was drafted by the U.S. Army where he served two years during the Korean Campaign and was honorably discharged. Upon his return to Cheyenne, he held various jobs working briefly for Consolidated Freightways, and 16 years for Frontier Refinery. He then began his own business as a contracted rural mail carrier. For 32 years Walt delivered the mail from Cheyenne to Horse Creek and then on to Iron Mountain. Edna delivered the mail from Cheyenne west on Happy Jack. Walt and Edna had three children but lost both a daughter and son at birth. Julie was their only surviving child. Walt was a family man and cherished every minute with his wife and daughter. They were a very close family. Walt loved camping and snowmobiling and working on his prized 1932 Ford Roadster that he purchased when Edna was pregnant with Julie. He showed the roadster for many years and won lots of trophies. Julie and Edna were always with him at various shows supporting him along the way. Walt was a gentle, kind, and loving man. He was very poor as a child but regardless he became a very generous man. He would always help the less fortunate. Walt was an amazing father and he and Julie had a special bond. She was involved in music, dancing and sports and Walter was always at every event or function supporting her along the way, building props or helping to coach her teams. Walt and Edna were members of the Cheyenne Jackalops and they enjoyed camping outings with their friends. Walter was also a lifelong member of Zion Congregational Church. Walt is survived by his daughter Julie Schwindt. He was preceded in death by his parents Christina and Louis Schwindt, step-father Conrad Ashenbrenner, his beloved wife of 47 years Edna Schwindt, a daughter Cheryl Ann Schwindt, a son Randy Louis Schwindt and his half-sisters Shirley Warren and Rose Marie Reynolds. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception immediately following at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Congregational Church, 600 East 7th Street, Cheyenne, 82007; or the Cheyenne Animal Shelter 800 Southwest Drive, Cheyenne, 82007, or a charity of your choice. Julie would also like to thank the staff at Pelican Pointe in Windsor, Colorado for their excellent care and compassion for Walter during his stay there. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
