Constance Sue (Cole) Scigliano 1964-2023 Constance Sue (Cole) Scigliano died March 3, 2023, from complications arising from Posterior Cortical Atrophy. Connie was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the youngest daughter of Elizabeth Salmeri and the late Jesse Cole. She spent her early years on the family ranch, west of Cheyenne. Connie later graduated from Laramie High School, attended the University of Wyoming, and earned a bachelor's degree in wildlife management. She later earned a master's degree in Adult Education. While at the university, she met Bruce Scigliano and the couple married in 1989. The pair made their home in Gillette. While in Gillette, Connie was the local 4-H agent and later became a juvenile probation officer. When Bruce was transferred to Sheridan, Connie continued to work in Gillette, positively influencing many young lives. In 2000, Connie and Bruce hosted Niels Raue, a German foreign exchange student. Niels became the son the couple longed for, and he and his family brought much joy to Connie. Connie was larger than life. There was never a doubt that she had entered a room, for her laughter was more than enough to fill any space. Connie was full of life, laughter and love. Politely described as strong-willed, she was a formidable adversary and steadfast ally. Connie was surrounded by many loving friends. She loved to travel and visited many foreign countries, including Finland to visit her good friend, Hely. Her favorite journey was to Africa, accompanying Sandy Daly. Connie was preceded in death by her father; her sister, Tina Marie; her beloved Uncle Bill, and Zeb (Rat Dog). She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bruce; her mother, Elizabeth Salmeri; brother, Silas Cole; sister, Celine Barbour; brother-in-law, Jon Barbour; Niels and Jeannette Raue; their children, Josephina, Carla and Felix; Brother-in-law, Stephen (Susan)Scigliano; Brother-in-law, David Scigliano (Nancy); Father-in-law, Alfred Scigliano; Nieces, Elizabeth, Carly, Shawna and Lindsay; Nephews, Michael, Scott, and Steven; many cousins; and her good and faithful caregiving friends, Robin Schilling, Misty Plott, and Jackie Dygert. A celebration of life will be held July 8, 2023, at the Story Women's Club, between the hours of 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM. A memory hike will be held the following day. Donations in memory of Connie may be made to The Hub on Smith- Dementia Care Department, 211 Smith Street, Sheridan Wyoming, 82801 or Campbell County 4-H Council, 412 South Gillette Ave. Gillette, WY 82716 The family wishes to thank Doctor Laura Ferries and the staff of Westview Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care of Connie during the last two years. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
