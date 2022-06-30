Ronald "Ron" Scobee

 

1949-2022 Ronald "Ron" Scobee, 72, of Cheyenne died June 28. He was born on July 10, 1949 in Lamar, Colorado. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

