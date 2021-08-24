Jarrod Scott 1981-2021 The Reverend Jarrod Scott loved the Lord with all his heart, all his soul, and all his mind. He went home to be with his heavenly father on August 21st, 2021, at the age of 40. Reverend Scott began his formal ministry in Loving, New Mexico, as the Senior Youth Pastor at Loving Baptist Church. After moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico, he was recognized as Associate Minister at New Life Missionary Baptist Church. He was also Pastor at White Oaks Community Church in White Oaks, New Mexico. Upon moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jarrod and family have made their church home Cheyenne Alliance Church. Jarrod was the epitome of the family man. He loved his children; Mitchell, Jayden and Tylannie, beyond words. Michelle, his wife, was the "love of his life", and he was quick to let everyone know it. He brought immense joy to his parents, Mike and Julie Scott. Although an only child, "Droopy" also had many brothers, sisters, family, and friends. Despite the many adversities he faced in his early life, he managed to raise himself up by his bootstraps. He overcame a life of challenges when he gave his life to Jesus Christ. He loved classic cars, Texas Longhorn Football, guns, camping, and fishing. He had a true appreciation and love for music. He enjoyed his work with Aztec Construction, and was about to start as a CDL adjunct at LCCC. Jarrod's greatest pain came from people he loved not having a relationship with the Lord, Jesus Christ. His desire was to use every platform to spread the gospel. Reverend Scott will be honored at Alliance Church on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 4:00 PM, and services will be available via Zoom at other churches, as he impacted many lives in various places.
To plant a tree in memory of Jarrod Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.