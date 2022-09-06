...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428,
429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather
zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts
to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Lester David Scott 1954-Lester David Scott, a bright light on this planet, left us on August 27, 2022. Les had “gone home” to Nucla for his 50th class reunion and passed in the night. Lester had recently married his longtime sweetheart, his ½ a hoot, Delilah. Lester was born in Uravan, Colorado on March 24, 1954 to Winfield “Bus” and Helen Scott McKannan, the fourth child with four more on the way. Lester spent his childhood in Nucla, graduating from Nucla High in 1972. He lived in Grand Junction for many years and was married to Vicky McClure Hayden. They had three children, Jennifer (Matt) Berman, David Scott, and Shelley Callahan. He also had two stepchildren, Nicole (Matthew) Mullins and Melissa (Tyrrell) Kochenower. He had four grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Lester graduated from Mesa College with an engineering degree. He was an electrician, musician, old car buff, jester and master tinkerer. He worked for DISH Network and retired in Cheyenne as Field Engineering Manager. Les was involved in various bands over his life. He played with the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players in their production of The Patsy Cline Story as well as many dances and events over the years. Lester is survived by his loving wife, Delilah, his children, stepchildren, and his five remaining siblings, Inez (Ben) Garland, Rev. Anna Scott, Patrick (Nancy) Scott, Donald (Cindy) Scott and Leo Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Gardner and brother, Tommy Scott. A memorial service will be held on September 10, 2022 at 11 AM at Faith Pentecostal Church of God, 1712 H Road, Delta, CO with Rev. Willie Harrison presiding. Memorial contributions can be made to Colorado Mesa University music program or to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Lester Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.