...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Sr. Mikael Francis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mikael Francis Scott, Sr. 1944-2021 Mikael Francis Scott, Sr., 77, of Cheyenne, died on November 5, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 28, 1944 in Greeley, Nebraska. Mike was a retired Vietnam veteran, a Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. After serving four years, he joined the Air National Guard, serving for another 20 plus years. After his years in the service, he became a Postmaster with the USPS for 40 years. When he retired, he continued working as a grocery bagger at the FEWARB Commissary until his death. He was very active with Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and its honor guard and was a volunteer with the CFD Ticket Committee for several years. He had a 1957 Ford that he enjoyed working on, golfing, and meeting up with friends for dinner. Everywhere he went he was sure to find someone he knew. He also had a great love for his grand dogs, Dakota and Sabrina and was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He is survived by his son, Mike Jr. "Scotty" (Marie) of Cheyenne; brother, Joe Scott (Linda) of Grand Island, Nebraska; sister, Kay Reilly (Leo) of Spaulding, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Mary Scott and Jeanie Scott of Greeley, Nebraska; and his nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elisabeth; wife, Velma; daughter, Rose; and his brothers, Pat and Tony. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Military honors and burial will follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
