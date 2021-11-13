Mikael Francis Scott, Sr.

 

Mikael Francis Scott, Sr. 1944-2021 Mikael Francis Scott, Sr., 77, of Cheyenne, died on November 5, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 28, 1944 in Greeley, Nebraska. Mike was a retired Vietnam veteran, a Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. After serving four years, he joined the Air National Guard, serving for another 20 plus years. After his years in the service, he became a Postmaster with the USPS for 40 years. When he retired, he continued working as a grocery bagger at the FEWARB Commissary until his death. He was very active with Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and its honor guard and was a volunteer with the CFD Ticket Committee for several years. He had a 1957 Ford that he enjoyed working on, golfing, and meeting up with friends for dinner. Everywhere he went he was sure to find someone he knew. He also had a great love for his grand dogs, Dakota and Sabrina and was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He is survived by his son, Mike Jr. "Scotty" (Marie) of Cheyenne; brother, Joe Scott (Linda) of Grand Island, Nebraska; sister, Kay Reilly (Leo) of Spaulding, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Mary Scott and Jeanie Scott of Greeley, Nebraska; and his nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elisabeth; wife, Velma; daughter, Rose; and his brothers, Pat and Tony. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Military honors and burial will follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

