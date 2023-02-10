LeRoy G. Seckman 1935-2023 Leroy Seckman, 87, flew on a C-130 into Heaven's Gates to join his wife, Ruby on February 8, 2023. He was born in Johnson, Nebraska on December 17, 1935. A loving father, spouse, friend, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Leroy was an excellent teacher and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved talking about airplanes and sports. Leroy was crew chief on #966, winning several awards for safety and airworthiness. He assisted in airplane restorations and was known for his knowledge. He prided himself in his work and never took shortcuts. He continued his love of airplanes by working with Don Feltner at Wings of Wyoming. Leroy also received many military awards. He was president of a motorcycle club, avid hunter, and reader. He loved sharing books from his home library but could never throw one away. Leroy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruby; his mother Laura and father, Paul. He is survived by brothers Bob and Larry; sister Linda; children Eric, Jason, Raquel and Ryan; 8 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating his life will be Monday February 13 at 2pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A military graveside service to follow at a later date. Cremation under care of Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
