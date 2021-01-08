Robert "Bob" George Seely

 

Robert "Bob" George Seely 1931-2021 Robert "Bob" George Seely Sr., 89, of LaGrange, Wyoming passed away January 4, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born December 23, 1931 in Wenatchee, Washington to Phillip and Dorthy (Rowe) Seely. Robert married the love of his life, Evelyn (Ackerson) Seely, July 1, 1955, in Portland, Oregon. Robert served honorably in the United States Army. He worked as a mechanic for many years. After Bob retired and moved to LaGrange, he decided to try woodworking; he and the town found that he was very good at it. He fixed toys and remodeled kitchens. He even found time to work on an old tractor and or cars once in awhile. Those that knew him loved him. Bob is survived by his children, Karen (Robert) Clary of Fort Collins, Colorado, Robert (Tara) Seely Jr. of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, and Kathy (Melvin) Watts of Mountain Home, Texas; sister, Susan (John) Grahm of Portland, Oregon; brother, Steve (Lynn) Seely of Everett, Washington; grandchildren, Heather, Heath, Jarred, Justin, Jennifer; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Thomas; brothers, Carl Seely and Russell Seely; nephews, Russell Seely Jr. and Michael Seely.

