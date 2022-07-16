Patricia Seiler 1950-Patricia Seiler passed away on June 9th, peacefully at home, surrounded by Family. She was born in Cheyenne in 1950 to Walter 'Cy' Seiler and Lorraine Eckert Seiler. She attended schools in Cheyenne, then received an associate degree in Dental Hygiene from Sheridan College.She worked as dental hygienist for 30 years. Her career included public as well as private practice. Patricia spent two years in the US Peace Corps serving in Jamaica from 1988-1990 in the Ministry of Health doing clinical dental health and teaching. Patricia also attained a Certificate of Massage Therapy in 1991 from the Boulder College of Massage Therapy in Boulder, Colorado. She recently worked with First Light in Grand Junction, Colorado as a caregiver. Patricia's greatest joys were laughing with family and friends, sharing massage talent, and also her love of her animals. She is preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind three sisters, Margaret Sewell of Cheyenne, Carol Woodruff of Chandler, AZ, Rosemary (Steve) Aller of Spokane, WA, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Any donations can be made to the animal shelter of your choice. 2022
