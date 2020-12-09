Robert Henry Selchow
Robert Henry Selchow 1936-2020 Robert Henry Selchow, 84, of Cheyenne, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on March 9, 1936 in Woodstock, Illinois. Mr. Selchow attended Northern Illinois University, retired from AT&T, loved sports especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, Robert loved to play golf and enjoyed happy hour, His favorite thing late in life was to let everyone call him grandpa. . He is survived by a son, Paul Selchow; his grandchildren, Samuel Selchow, Henry Selchow, and Taryn Selchow; a brother, William Selchow; and a sister, Karen Thiel. Mr. Selchow was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Selchow; and his parents, Henry and Viola Selchow. Visitation will be Saturday, 1-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Military honors and burial will follow at Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

