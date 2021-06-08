Philip Keith Selvey

 

1950-2021 Philip Keith Selvey, 71, of Cheyenne died June 1. He was born on May 18, 1950 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Services will be Friday, 2:00 p.m., at Resurrection Fellowship, 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, Colorado 80538. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com

