Donna Jeanenne Seslar 1942-2021 Donna Jeanenne Seslar cherished elder of our family passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 at the age of 78. Born on December 14, 1942 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Donna was the first child to John and Earlene Martin. She grew up in Cheyenne and graduated from Central High in 1961 where she was homecoming queen. Donna began her college studies at the University of Wyoming. In 1962, Donna and her husband Paul Seslar moved to California. She took a hiatus from her studies to raise her children and later graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in Psychology in 1975. Paul died tragically in 1976 and Donna raised her 3 children as a single mother. She went on to receive her BS in Physical Therapy at UCSF in 1978. She practiced Physical therapy for 26 years and with a partner established Benicia Physical Therapy in 1986. She became a certified hand therapist in 1991. Donna began her life with David Gaunt in 1979 and they finally tied the knot in 2002. They were together for 42 years. She is survived by her husband, David, her children, Dana, Sonya, and Jon-Paul and their spouses, her brothers Bob, Bill, and Chris, her sister Katherine, her many nieces and nephews, her aunt Carol Peterson, 8 grandchildren 1 great-grandchild, and many cousins. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Doctors Without Borders, The American Heart Association or your favorite charity. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.